Council chair invites locals to stop in for a cup and a chat

THE chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has launched a new initiative which he hopes will help residents engage more fully with the local authority.

Barry McElduff, who was appointed to the post last month, is now offering the chance to have ‘Tea with the Chair’.

It’s the first time that this has been done locally and the Sinn Fein councillor is confident that it will be a successful initiative.

Advertisement

“My aim is to meet as many people as possible over the next year during my term as council chairman and I will also be inviting groups and individuals to meet with me,” he said.

“I could meet someone who is active in their local community, or an inspirational figure, or someone who has been going through a tough time. The aim will be to invite them and maybe even a few of their neighbours to have ‘tea with the chair’ in the council offices.

“There will be people that I meet in a public capacity and others privately. Some of them might have an idea for the council area as a whole or their own communities, and maybe others will want to speak about an issue which they feel is important.”

This is Mr McElduff’s second term as chairman, following on from the first almost 20 years ago. He has also served as both an MLA and MP for West Tyrone.

The initiative is being organised in conjunction with the Democractic Services Department of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

“My aim in all of this is to try and help people and engage with them.

“It’s about developing my theme of health and wellbeing and I want to hear about the good initiatives and views which the citizens of this area are working on,” he added.

Advertisement

“I have already done this about five times in the past few weeks. It’s about providing a listening ear to those who have something important to say. My strong view is that more and more people should be coming into the council offices to find out more about our work.”

Any person or group hoping to have ‘Tea with the Chair’ should contact democratic.services@

fermanaghomagh.com.