Council extinguishes bid to reverse fireworks decision

THE Council emphasised that there will be no Halloween fireworks display in Enniskillen this year, when pressed on the matter during a meeting on Tuesday evening.

The council’s decision to cancel the fireworks is due to it ‘not having budgetary provisions’ set in place, citing an awareness of the cost-of-living crisis.

Cllr Mark Ovens raised the issue at a council meeting last Tuesday, and said the fireworks would only require a ‘small investment’ against the council’s spending.

Advertisement

He said, “I absolutely understand that the council finds itself in a very difficult financial situation, but equally, when I look back at last year’s accounts, I see a council that raised significantly more than it expected to (and) spent significantly less than it planned to.

“So, I would like to make a formal proposal that we reinstate the Halloween fireworks for Fermanagh and Omagh on the date planned (as) this is evidently an issue that has caught the attention of people out there.”

Cllr Owens was referring to an outpouring of public anger when the fireworks was cancelled at the last minute before Halloween in 2022.

He noted that, “When I look at the costs, £30-40,000 for both displays, which is a lot of money. But in a council that spends over £50 million a year, and we are likely to raise £40 million in rates this year, 30-40,000 is a small investment for kids and families who would love to see the fireworks.”

However, chief executive, Allison McCullagh said that it is ‘not feasible’, and that no provisions have been put in place to facilitate fireworks displays in either Omagh or Enniskillen this year.

“If the council want to make provisions for the next financial year they can do so, but we do not have the technical or procurement capacity to do it this year,” she stated.

However, Cllr Ovens disputed the chief executive’s comments, and said, “We are in July, and Halloween isn’t until October 31. How is it not feasible to have a fireworks display over four months from now?”

Advertisement

The chief executive clarified by saying, “In terms of the procurement associated with the fireworks, it is traditionally a four-to-six month process with the associated licensing and required arrangements. I appreciate there are different matters and views expressed (but) there is an opportunity for the council to revisit this for October 2024. We cannot deliver this for October ‘23.”

Despite the lack of Halloween celebrations, the council has announced that budgetary provisions have been set aside to run Christmas events in Omagh and Fermanagh this year.