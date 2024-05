MEMBERS of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Inward Investment and Economic Development Working Group have met with the interim Economy Minister, Deirdre Hargey, to lobby for investment in the district.

During the meeting, the chair of the Inward Investment and Economic Development Working Group, Cllr Thomas O’Reilly, highlighted the long-standing issue of regional economic imbalance and underinvestment in the district, alongside growth and investment opportunities.

Speaking afterwards, Cllr O’Reilly said, “I impressed upon the interim Minister that Fermanagh and Omagh is open for business, with a strong entrepreneurial culture and sectoral strengths in tourism, advanced manufacturing, materials handling, construction and agri-food, and emerging opportunities in areas such as renewable energy and sustainable construction.

“While we welcome support more recently from central government and its agencies on Mid South West Growth Deal projects such as the Ulster American Folk Park, historically, investment from the Department and agencies such as Invest NI and Tourism NI has fallen short of that delivered in other areas of the North and I sought to clarify with the interim Minister if and how the Department plans to redress this long-standing regional economic imbalance.”

Cllr O’Reilly added, “The interim Minister advised of her commitment to delivering a regionally balanced economy and to working constructively with the Council, through Invest NI and Tourism NI, to redress the historical under investment including through the development of a Sub Regional Investment Plan and to explore opportunities for the region to align to all island tourism campaigns such as ‘Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands’.”

A spokesperson for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said that, through its Inward Investment and Economic Development Working Group, it will continue to lobby and engage with relevant government departments and agencies in relation to the urgent need for investment in the district to redress regional imbalance.