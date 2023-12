Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has confirmed that it will commence environmental improvement works at Foundry Lane, Omagh from Monday, January 8 2024.

The scheme, supported through funding from the Department for Communities (DfC), will include improvements to the footways, lighting, drainage and street furniture.

The works will improve the appearance of the area and make it more accessible for pedestrians.

The project will be undertaken by FP McCann Ltd and is expected to take up to three months.

Due to the limited width of the entry, during the completion of the works, it will be closed off to pedestrian through traffic for health and safety reasons.

Local access will be facilitated for businesses in Foundry Lane and for customers.

Works will commence at the High Street side in short sections with pedestrians accessing Foundry Lane from Kevlin Avenue (carpark end) only.

As the works progress through Foundry Lane towards the carparks, completed areas will be re-opened.

Due to the level of footfall through Foundry Lane to access the car parks and High Street, diversionary signage will be put in place to advise pedestrians of an alternative route via Scarffes Entry.

To enable the completion of the works, the contractor will set up a compound at the top of New Brighton Terrace Car Park to store site welfare and materials.

Speaking about the Environmental Improvement Scheme, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Thomas O’Reilly, said, “I welcome the commencement of works at Foundry Lane in Omagh.

“Foundry Lane is a busy area in the town and these works will help to make the area welcoming, accessible and safe.

“They will also improve connectivity to the town centre for all which is important to ensure that our towns remain vibrant.

“The Council is committed to working in partnership with others to help to improve our District for everyone and ensure that it is an attractive place to live, work, visit and invest in.

“The Council appreciates that there will be some inconvenience during the completion of the works, however, the Contractor will aim to minimise the disruption to businesses and customers.”