FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has unanimously supported a Sinn Féin motion opposing the Legacy Act, which included an amendment put forward by the Unionist parties.

The Bill was enacted almost exactly 50 years since former Trillick councillor, Patsy Kelly, was abducted and murdered, and whose family continue to fight for justice.

An amendment proposed by the DUP’s Cllr, Shirley Hawkes, called for the council to support a public inquiry into both the Omagh and Enniskillen bombs as victims seek justice.

Speaking in support, independent councillor Josphine Deehan pointed out the Act had caused ‘great pain and anguish’ throughout the region.

She added, “Every family has the right to seek truth and justice… This council is particularly cognisant of the loss suffered by the Kelly family. I hope this Act can be revoked as it has no political support here on either side of the divide. As a council, we should stand firm and express our dismay.”

Summing up, Sinn Féin’s Cllr Stephen McCann remarked, “It’s unique that something as controversial as the legacy aspect of our past has got unanimous support in this motion, which I welcome.

“It just shows how out-of-touch the British Government actually are, if they think they can roll over the families who have suffered here.”

The amended motion passed without dissent.