Council workshop on Sion walk welcomed

A WORKSHOP to discuss the future of the popular Mourneside Walk in Sion Mills is to take place next Tuesday (January 17) following continually raised concerns about its future.

The workshop has been organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council following December’s Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting where the matter was discussed. The decision was taken to reconvene a workshop so that all local Derg DEA members could discuss and clarify the various land matters relating to the walk. It will take place on January 17 at the Education Room in Sion Mills Stables. Those attending will also have the option to take a tour of the walkway for members to understand the issue first-hand.

The walk had fallen into disrepair in recent years and this new development has been welcomed by local Derg councillor Steven Edwards, who views the walk as a potential catalyst for further investment in the area. Last May, he secured a motion seeking investment in the area alongside engaging with Sion Mills Preservation Trust, local sports groups and the recently-established Mulrines factory at Herdman’s Mill on how to better the area.

Cllr Edwards commented, “Since becoming a councillor for Sion Mills I have prioritised investment and job creation for the village. While we have new jobs, council has been found wanting in terms of investment (in sites). One of these sites involves the Mourneside Walk which is a hugely important outdoor recreational area for local people and equally those living further afield. But in the last few years it has fallen into disrepair and is in major need of upgrading.

“While we’ve seen some works in the area, such as repairing the walkway banking, everything else is in disrepair including the swinging bridge itself which is overgrown with moss and is slippery.

“Late last year I again raised this issue with council and there is now agreement that a meeting will be held in Sion Mills regarding the walkway and to agree a way forward.

“We want major investment in the existing provision along with extending the walkway to Victoria Bridge and to Strabane.”