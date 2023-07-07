Countdown underway to Tyrone’s Twelfth parades

THOUSANDS of Orangemen, women and juniors accompanied by a variety of marching bands will step out at three venues in Tyrone for this year’s Twelfth of July celebrations.

Preparations are at an advanced stage for the biggest day in the North’s parading calendar, with Dungannon, Dromore and Clogher all hosting processions on Wednesday, July 12.

Orange Order grand master, Edward Stevenson, a farmer from Ardstraw, said that the significance of Orange traditions would be underlined by the scale of the parades.

He said, “I do not believe there is any other event on these islands that can bring such vast numbers of people onto the streets as our processions.

“Either by taking part or simply to watch them go by.

“It is a custom which has been maintained for over 200 years, passed through generations, and will continue to be upheld for many years to come.”

The Twelfth demonstrations will follow the traditional Rossnowlagh parade held in Co Donegal, which is taking place this Saturday (July 8).

DUNGANNON

Then, on Wednesday, July 12, the biggest local demonstration will be held in Dungannon.

In total, seven districts from the Mid Ulster and South Tyrone area will parade with 64 lodges and 41 bands.

This year’s parade will use one field, with Lord Northland Memorial Park providing the assembly and demonstration point.

The day’s proceedings will begin at noon with a short religious service, the reading of the Resolutions and a short speech from Tyrone Deputy Grand Master, Derek Reaney.

The parade will step off at 1pm with the County Officers, Killyman Colour Party, and Grand Mistress of The Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland Sister Joan Beggs leading the way.

DROMORE

Elsewhere in Tyrone, the Brethren in Fintona District LOL No 8 will welcome their counterparts from Strabane, Sixmilecross, Omagh, Newtownstewart and Killen districts for a very family-orientated Twelfth in Dromore.

The 50 lodges will be joined on parade by two local lodges from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and junior lodges.

They will be accompanied by around 40 bands, including a range of pipe, accordion and flute.

The parade, which is approximately two miles, will move off from the Assembly Field on the Omagh Road at 12.30pm.

It will follow a route along Omagh Road, Main Street, Galbally Road to the demonstration field at Trillick/Fintona Road junction.

CLOGHER

The Clogher Valley Twelfth is one of the smaller Twelfth celebrations with the two local districts, Fivemiletown and Annahoe.

In total, 23 lodges accompanied by 20 bands are expected to turn the village into a kaleidoscope of colour and pageantry. The Clogher Valley parade is noted for the excellence of the music and wide genre of bands that take part. It will start on Station Road at 12.15pm, making its way through the town to the demonstration field.