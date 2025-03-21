Covid vaccine support group to hold a meeting in Omagh today

THE Vaccine Injured and Bereaved Support Group (VIBS) is holding a meeting in Omagh today.

At the event, individuals who believe they have suffered health issues or loss due to the Covid-19 vaccine will share their experiences.

The event, taking place at the Station Centre at 2pm, aims to raise awareness and provide a platform for those who feel their concerns have not been acknowledged by the medical community.

Local member John Cunnane, who attributes his stroke to receiving a second vaccine dose, is encouraging others to come forward.

“It has been a difficult journey for all of us,” he said. “The medical world doesn’t recognise us.

“Since people began speaking out about their experiences, we’ve been able to share our stories as a group – most notably at Stormont in October.”

Mr Cunnane said that, locally, a support network had been formed for those who believe they had been affected, whether through personal health challenges or bereavement.

He added that the group, which had 25 attendees at its first meeting last month, hopes to continue growing.

Today’s event will begin with an introduction to VIBS, followed by personal accounts, including a talk by Sharon and Ken Kelso about their visit to Vierzon, France, in February 2025, where they shared their daughter Ruth’s story with an international audience.

Another individual will also give a personal testimony about their own health struggles, which they believe were caused by the vaccine.

The second half of the meeting will focus on natural healing methods. Members will discuss techniques such as naturopathy, breathing exercises and relaxation practices, and refreshments will follow.