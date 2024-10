CROWDS gathered at Melvin on Sunday for the inaugural ‘Bob McCallion Memorial Cup,’ an event held to honour the life of the beloved club founder member, Terence McCallion.

Mr McCallion’s family, friends and everyone associated with Strabane Athletic were left devastated when he died suddenly on Christmas Eve.

Since then his fellow committee members Marcel Griffin, John ‘Scaldy’ Roulston and club chairman Seamus McElroy have been looking for a way to remember their friend, who worked tirelessly to promote local football.

On Sunday a group of eight teams battled it out for the inaugural cup, with a team led by John ‘Scaldy’ Roulston winning the day to lift the trophy for the first time.

Over £1,000 was also raised from the event with more expected in the coming days.

Committee member Marcel Griffin commented, “It was a wonderful day, a very family-friendly occasion. Everyone who attended seemed to enjoy themselves immensely with a good level of football on show and, thankfully, the weather held for us. I think maybe it was Bob making sure the rain stayed away!

“We are delighted to have raised over £1,000 and we’re keeping the PayPal open for a couple of days more before closing it. The money will be going to the Sperrin Unit in Altnagelvin and we hope to be able to present the money to them soon.”

Mr McCallion’s mother Majella took the opportunity to thank everyone on behalf of the family for their support. She said, “We, the family of the late Terence (Bob) Mc Callion would like to take thus opportunity to thank all his good friends from SAFC for organising this tournament last Sunday. It was a wonderful day; even the sun made an appearance with a lovely atmosphere and everyone had a great time, on and of the pitch . To Seamus, John, Marcel,Gerard, Paul, Adrian, Joan and our amazing Rene, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Last but not least we are so grateful to Martin Gallen, Terence’s cousin, for the beautiful trophies made with love and great craftsmanship; we thank you.”