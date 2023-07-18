Cyclist shouts obscenities at Orange Lodge members in Kilskeery

Police were called to an incident where a cyclist was said to have ‘hurled abuse’ at Orange Lodge members in Kilskeery on Sunday.

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine expressed condemnation following the disturbance during which a cyclist disrupted the service and parade.

“I am really sorry to hear of the incident in which a cyclist shouted obscenities to Orange Lodge members at their parade and service today,” she said on social media.

“It is quite remarkable that someone could be so intolerant to hurl abuse at young people; men and women who are causing no harm whatsoever by worshipping at a Church service and celebrating their cultural traditions. It’s a sad day when people cannot be respectful to others in what is supposed to be a “shared society”.

“This person and their abuse clearly comes from a place of ignorance. I pay tribute to the Orange men and women who continued to carry out today in utmost respect and dignity.

The Police did catch the cyclist involved. I pay tribute to the Police for assisting in this disturbance.”

In a statement issued by the PSNI, they said, “Officers on duty in Kilskeery received a complaint about a cyclist from a person participating in a parade.

“The cyclist was located by police and spoken to regarding his conduct,” they added.