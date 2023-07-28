Danielle marries ‘soulmate’ in poignant ceremony

A Drumquin woman with terminal cancer enjoyed a ‘dream wedding’ this afternoon (Friday) when she married her ‘best friend and soulmate’.

Darren and Danielle Collins (née Donelly) tied the knot at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh during a beautiful ceremony which was attended by their friends and family.

The childhood sweethearts wanted to get married as soon as possible due to the fact that Danielle is battling an aggressive form of cancer, adenocarcinoma of the stomach.

The illness is terminal and the mother-of-five and her partner Darren made it their mission to marry in July.

Last month, they reached out on social media to find those who could provide wedding services at short notice.

The couple were overwhelmed with the response and were inundated with offers of help from kind-hearted local businesses and individuals keen to make their dream wedding a reality.

Speaking to WeAreTyrone afterwards, the newly-wed Mrs Collins said, “I just want to thank everybody that helped us make our dream wedding come through, in the short seven weeks that we had to prepare.

“Everybody has just been so kind and good to us, I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts.”