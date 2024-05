A 48-YEAR-OLD man accused of involvement in the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell outside Omagh last year is seeking to go on a family holiday to Turkey, Omagh Magistrates Court has heard.

In court on Tuesday, Tony Slevin of Derryloughan Avenue, Coalisland, applied to vary his bail to allow him to travel to Turkey.

Slevin is charged with assisting the transport of a Ford Fiesta allegedly used in the attack on DCI Caldwell at Youth Sport Omagh on February 22, 2023.

However, his plans to set off on May 27 have been opposed by both the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) and the PSNI.

A police officer stated that the details of the holiday plans were ‘not sufficient’, citing there was no specific address given or details of the landlord who was letting the apartment.

They requested that a specific street name, number of the apartment and contact details of the landlord should be given before considering the variation.

Defence counsel, Gavin Booth, informed the court he would do that as soon as possible.

Deputy District Judge, Ted Magill, added that locating the property should be easily found, suggesting that a photo from Google Maps and an arrow could suffice.

The PPS, however, objected to the holiday due to the ‘quite a number of’ bail conditions Slevin is subjected to. The court heard that Slevin had previously been granted bail, but had breached the conditions on January 18 by possessing a second phone.

However, on February 23, he was released again on High Court bail, subject to conditions.

Under the stringent terms, Slevin is currently tagged, placed under curfew, has surrendered his passport, signs at a local police station, and is not allowed contact with the co-accused or witnesses, alongside other conditions.

Judge Magill noted that these conditions are relevant only to the North, due to the alleged offence having been committed here, and not Turkey.

“How could he contact the co-accused when he’s in Turkey?” said Judge Magill, with the prosecutor responding that it was possible through phone contact.

“But he won’t be able to contact the co-accused because (most of them) are in Maghaberry,” the judge added.

Mr Booth told the court that the holiday involves Slevin, his partner, her two children and her parents.

It was added by Mr Booth that Slevin had no previous record and had never been in trouble.

Judge Magill adjourned the hearing until Friday (tomorrow) at Dungannon Magistrates Court (sitting in Omagh), for the defence to provide police with sufficient details of the holiday plans.