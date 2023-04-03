Death of Pomeroy woman following collision

A WOMAN from Pomeroy who was injured in a road traffic collision in Cookstown in February has now died.

She has been named as Ita Cavanagh, who was aged 73. She was injured as the result of a single vehicle collision in the William Street area of Cookstown on February 9 after being involved in a collision with a lorry.

Emergency services had attended the scene and Ms Cavanagh was subsequently taken to hospital. However, she died while receiving treatment for her injuies.

Sergeant Amanda MIvor said that the PSNI investigation is underway.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the William Street area around this time and who has dash-cam footage to cntact the Collision Investigation Unit on 1010 andquote reference number 955 of 09/02/23.