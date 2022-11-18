Delays on Tummery road, Dromore due to police search

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Tummery Road, Omagh on Saturday, August 20 are to return to the scene.

A search at the scene will be carried out by officers today, (Friday November 18) and while the road will remain open, delays are expected in the area from 11am.

We thank the public for their patience as this is carried out.

The search is part of the investigation into a one-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the morning of August 20, when officers attended the scene shortly before 8.30am, discovering a yellow coloured Ford Transit van in a ditch.

One man, aged in twenties, later died as result of his injuries.