Derg men jailed for their part in cross border kidnapping

THREE men from Castlederg have been sentenced at Newry Crown Court for their part in a cross-border incident in which a man was kidnapped and wounded more than three years ago.

Sean MCosker (34) of Listymore Park, Brendan McShane (30) of Garag Hill and Joseph Martin Mannion (35) of Ednagee Road originally pleaded guilty to a number of offences related to the incident that occurred on October 4, 2020, on June 12, 2023, and were sentenced today.

At a previous court hearing, a police officer stated that the victim was taken to a house in Castlederg and bound to a chair.

According to the police officer, on the journey to Castlederg, the victim’s neck was ‘nicked’ with a machete and at the property a crossbow bolt was shot into his leg and a chainsaw was held behind his neck while it was ‘reeving’.



An ‘unknown person’ took the victim to a hospital in Donegal. A search of a property was carried out and the suspect vehicle was seized a few days later and Mannion, McCosker and McShane were arrested and subsequently charged on November 5, 2020.

At a hearing in Newry Crown Court today, McCosker was sentenced to five and a half years for kidnapping, occurring in the Republic of Ireland, with two and a half years to be served in prison and three years served on licence; five and a half years for kidnapping occurring in Northern Ireland, with two and a half years to be served in prison and three years served on licence, and two years for wounding, with one year in prison and one year served on licence. All sentences are to be served concurrently.

McShane was sentenced to four years and eight months for kidnapping occurring in the Republic of Ireland, with two years to be served in prison and two years and eight months served on licence; four years and eight months for kidnapping occurring in Northern Ireland, with two years to be served in prison and two years and eight months served on licence, and 18 months for wounding, with nine months in prison and nine months to be served on licence. All sentences are to be served concurrently

Mannion was sentenced to three years and eight months for kidnapping occurring in the Republic of Ireland, with 18 months to be served in prison and 26 months served on licence; three years and eight months for kidnapping occurring in Northern Ireland, with 18 months to be served in prison and 26 months served on licence, and 12 months for wounding, with six months in prison and six months served on licence. All sentences are to be served concurrently.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan, from The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigation Branch, said, “This was an horrific and traumatic ordeal that the victim experienced. He was taken from his home, before midday on Sunday 4th October, 2020, and driven roughly 11 miles to Castlederg. He was threatened with a chain saw, and shot in the leg with a crossbow, causing an injury for which he needed hospital treatment. His ordeal lasted roughly five hours; the fear he must have felt is unimaginable.

“In addition to the physical impact, the ordeal has had a deeply distressing impact on the victim. However, despite the trauma he suffered, the victim co-operated with our investigation from the outset. We can only hope that with the passage of time the victim will come to terms with what happened to him.”

DCI Brennan added, “I hope that today’s sentencings send a clear message to anyone involved in crime that, as a Police Service, we will be relentless in our work to bring offenders before the court to be held accountable for the crimes they commit.”