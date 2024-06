THE Department for Infrastructure (DFI) have said that they are committed to finding the extra money needed to help pay for a new Strabane footbridge, proposed as part of the City Deal programme.

With costs having risen to £10.4million for the bridge, Jonathan Saulters, director of Major Projects at DFI said that an Outline Business Case (OBC) for the new span over the Mourne remains in the final stages of preparation.

A shortfall over £4m will be made up from DfI’s Active Travel Budget.

Mr Saulter said, “The Derry City and Strabane City Deal includes a project for Strabane town centre regeneration. The aim is to revitalise Strabane town centre — focusing on the historic canal basin — with a new healthcare hub campus for the North West Regional College and a leisure centre.

“An integrated part of that is improved connectivity between public transport, residential areas and town centre facilities through a new town centre footway and cycle bridge and associated active travel linkages.”

Sinn Féin West Tyrone Westminster candidate Órfhlaith Begley welcomed the commitment stating, “I welcome the confirmation given by the Department’s director of Major Projects Jonathan Saulters that the shortfall incurred as a result of substantial inflationary pressures in now to be covered by the Department’s Active Travel Budget…

“All component project Outline Business Cases for the Strabane Town Centre Regeneration Project are now well advanced and it is anticipated that a financial deal will be agreed by government later this year.”