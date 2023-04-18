Discarded carcasses of lambs found on Drumquin roadside

TYRONE continues to battle with the issue of illegal animal dumping, after bags containing carcasses of dead lambs were found by walkers near Drumquin on Friday.

The bags were discovered close to a forested area beside the Glenbane Road.

Upon closer inspection, the walkers discovered that the four bags contained approximately a dozen lamb carcasses.

Advertisement

This is the second time within a week that rotting carcasses have been dumped in the Tyrone countryside.

Just before Easter, approximately ten dead calves, multiple sheep and lambs, were found dumped near a riverbank along a road outside Fivemiletown.

Mark Buchanan, a DUP councilor based in the Drumquin area, described this latest incident as “shocking” and warned that such actions risk the spreading of disease and water pollution.

He said, “Carcasses of dead animals being discarded at the roadside are becoming a too frequent sight locally.

“This is a dangerous practice that can lead to diseases being spread, and it’s also harmful to the environment.

“There are correct ways of disposing of dead animals and – dumping them by the roadside is certainly not it!

“If anyone has any information on anyone who is engaging in this activity, I would strongly ask them to tell the relevant authorities. This sort of behaviour must be stopped.”

Advertisement

A Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) spokesperson said they would investigate the incident.

A DAERA spokeson told the Tyrone Herald, “DAERA will be investigating reports of animal carcasses found along the roadside in Drumquin.

“Farmers are legally responsible for disposing of their fallen stock, not the Department. If a carcass is dumped on private land and the owner cannot be identified, then the landowner is responsible for disposing of it correctly.

“It is vital for the agri-food and livestock industry that there is high public confidence in its ability to dispose of animal carcases, animal by-products and waste in a safe and sustainable manner.

“Most farmers deal with their fallen stock responsibly, but unfortunately there is a small number of farmers who don’t and this can impact on the reputation of the rest.”