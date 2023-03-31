Dissident republican stickers appear at Omagh Leisure Complex

STICKERS encouraging people to join a dissident republican group have appeared in the grounds of Omagh Leisure Complex and other parts of the town, a local councillor has said.

UUP Cllr Matthew Bell said he has reported the stickers to both Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) officials, and the PSNI.

Mr Bell has has also requested that all council-owned properties across the Fermanagh and Omagh district are checked for these stickers, and, if found, that they are immediately removed.

He said, “Recently, Omagh has experienced the shock of the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. After the shooting, a rally was held to demonstrate our town’s disgust with this crime. I wish to repeat the message which was clear at the rally: There is no going back. Our community does not want to be dragged back in time to the ‘Troubles’.”

Mr Bell said that, as a young person born after the Good Friday Agreement, he never experienced the ‘Troubles’ and the hardship Northern Ireland suffered through those years.

“I never want my generation to experience that. We all have a role to play in the peace process, and must move forward with respect for one another.”

The councillor added, “I would, at this stage, like to pay tribute to the PSNI for all their work to keep our community safe, and thank them for their swift action following the recent shooting.”