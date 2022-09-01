Dog owner asks canine lovers to ‘respect others’ in public

AMIDST an apparent surge in the number of complaints about out-of-control dogs in the Omagh district, one canine owner has spoken about the importance of being responsible and considerate when walking your dog in a public place.

The UH has been contacted by several runners and walkers who say they have been attacked by dogs allowed off the lead in the boating lake area of Omagh and at the Gortin Glens.

One said, “It’s extremely irresponsible for dog owners to let them off the lead in public places.

“I’ve had a number of dogs come at me while out running, yet, as they are clambering up my leg with fangs bared the owner comes along and says, ‘It’s okay; he won’t touch you’.

“Thankfully, I’ve never been bitten badly, but I dread to think what these dogs would do to a small child.”

Ann Stewart Gallagher often walks her three collies in the Gortin Glens. On her walks, she regularly observes owners who are not in control of their dogs.

“In the Gortin Glens, people shouldn’t let their dogs off the lead,” began Ann. “There are accidents waiting to happen just about everywhere.”

Today, the Glens is one of the most popular attractions in the North West. Bikers, families, hikers and dog walkers share the area with one another.

But, Ann said that dog owners can often be inconsiderate of the right of others to enjoy the area.

“First of all, there are the bike trails, and were a dog to spring out from behind a tree and onto a bike path, an approaching biker is unlikely to be able to safely change course.

“The damage such a crash could do – considering the speed these bikes can go – should be really scary to everyone. Both dog and biker would certainly incur serious injuries.”

Ann continued, “And what if your off-the-lead dog meets another off-the-lead dog? Not all dogs are as friendly as yours.

“Or, worse again, what if your off-the-lead dog encounters a child walking a dog on a lead?”

Then, turning to the often relied upon defence of ‘they won’t touch you’, Ann expressed serious doubts.

“It really doesn’t matter if your dog is friendly or not,” said Ann. “As a dog owner, I have to think of everyone around me, not just my dogs.

“I have three fully-trained and under control dogs, and would never allow them off lead in the Gortin Glens.”