AS well as reliably making their patrons laugh with glee and smile with joy, a popular Clanabogan drama group have helped to £3,500 for two charities following a sold-out comedy play in Omagh.

In early May, Clanabogan Drama Circle (CDC) staged their final performance of Jimmy Keary’s hilarious ‘Fortunes and Misfortunes’ to a packed house, while also raising funds on the night for The Saturday Club and Huntington’s Disease Association of Northern Ireland (HDANI).

And it was a happy meeting on a sunny June evening at the Strule Arts Centre, as members of CDC joined with representatives from their two chosen charities to hand over the much-needed donations, with both organisations receiving exactly £1,750 each.

A spokesperson from CDC expressed their thanks to everyone who donated towards the well-supported fundraiser.

“Each charity is truly deserving of the funds,” they said. “The Saturday Club will use their much-appreciated donation to provide activities for local children with learning disabilities, whilst the HDANI will use theirs to continue to provide support for local people who live with this awful disease and for their families.

“Alasdair Patrick and Margaret Wilkinson from The Saturday Club were most expressive in their appreciation to the drama group, stating that such significant donation with provide a huge boost to the children who will benefit from the activities which be funded by this much needed money.”

The spokesperson added, “Gerry McDermott who is chair or HDANI and also a valued actor with CDC was delighted that the group selected the charity as a recipient of this year’s charity performance, and highlighted that other sources of funding are no longer accessible so the group is extremely grateful to CDC for both the financial donation, but also highlighting awareness of this cruel illness and the effects it has on entire families.”

Clanabogan Drama Circle look forward to planning for 2025 and incorporating another charity performance into their busy schedule for next year.