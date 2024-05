A 38-year-old man has been disqualified for a year for drink driving, after he was discovered sleeping in his car by a priest.

Before Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday was Brian Stokes of Bridgend Park, Stirling.

The court heard that on January 8, a priest found the defendant asleep in a grey Vauxhall in the carpark of the church.

The priest opened the car door to speak with Stokes when a strong smell of alcohol hit him.

The priest later saw the driver reverse and exit the car park and he subsequently informed the police of the incident.

PSNI officers later observed Stokes enter a shop, and upon leaving they intercepted him as he got into his car.

Stokes was subjected to a roadside breathalyser test, which he failed.

Defence solicitor Oliver Roche said that this was an ‘unusual case’ and that Stokes had no previous convictions or drink driving charges.

Mr Roche added that had the defendant not drove off in sight of the priest, he may have avoided being before the court in the first place.

District Judge Alana McSorley fined Stokes £250 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.