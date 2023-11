One person has been hospitalised following a single vehicle collision on Saturday night.

Police received a report of road traffic collision on the Seskinore Road in Omagh at 8.50pm on Saturday November 18.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver was brought to hospital with serious injuries, although they are believed at this time to not be life threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing, and police would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dash-cam footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1593 of 18/11/23.