TOMMY Hunter made an impression on everybody he encountered, evident by the droves of people who lined the streets of Dromore before his Requiem Mass in St Davog’s Church this morning.

Tommy (85), renowned as one of the best Gaelic football players ever to don a Dromore jersey, passed away on Wednesday at South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen and was remembered this morning as a community legend who ‘brought joy to everybody he met’.

A farmer all his life and an undertaker in the town for years, Mr Hunter was well-known in the local area for his ‘strong work ethic’ but also his footballing reputation and his dedication to Dromore GFC, alongside his ‘generous and kind’ character and a great lover of the ‘banter’.

Speaking at this morning’s Requiem Mass, Fr Dolan said, “From a young age Tommy worked diligently on Brendan O’Reilly’s farm, learning the value of hard work and perseverance. His dedication and strong work ethic extended to his role as undertaker where he provided comfort and support to many families during their time of need.

“One of Tommy’s great interests was Gaelic football and I think it’s evident very much this morning with so many people lining out the funeral road that he was loved figure amongst all in the footballing club and community and will be fondly remembered.

“He has packed a lot of living into his 85 years and family, faith and football were very important factors in his life.

“He has touched the lives of many,” added the priest.

He is survived by his wife Myra, sons Paul (Tina), Tom (Michelle), Mark (Tracey) and Damian (Shauna), and sisters Margaret, Anne and Celine. Tommy was a loving and devoted grandfather to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.