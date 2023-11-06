Drumquin pays respects to renowned businessman

The close-knit community of Drumquin has been forced to mourn for the third time in just one week, after the death of a renowned local businessman.

Ian Duncan, one of the village’s most notable figures, died peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital last Thursday.

This was the third high-profile death to hit Drumquin in less than a week, compounding the grief left behind by the passing of Aiden Browne and Danielle Collins.

Since news of Mr Duncan’s death emerged, tributes have poured in for the local entrepreneur.

In his native Drumquin, Mr Duncan was best known as the owner of the Post Inn bar, and for his role as local postmaster for almost 50 years.

Mr Duncan’s funeral, which was presided over by Rev Edwin Fraser, took place in Drumquin Presbyterian Church on Saturday afternoon.

Before his burial, we spoke with the esteemed entrepreneur’s nephew, Allan Duncan.

“In business, my uncle was a person with great vision, ambition and determination.

“As a man, he was loyal and honest,” began Allan.

“Ian was 90 when he died and would have turned 91 on January 1.”

Born in Drumquin, Mr Duncan was one of nine children.

“He spent his whole life on Main Street, Drumquin, or Duncan’s Corner as it is known.”

After his father passed away, Ian was left in charge of taking care of his businesses.

“If you look at a census from around the time, he is listed as having been a grocer, a publican, a hotelier, a draper, an undertaker, a postmaster, a coal merchant and a dung merchant.

“The hotelier part is quite funny because the ‘hotel’ in question would have been nothing more than a few beds for people passing through Drumquin.

“Of course, the irony is that my uncle went on to eventually own major hotels himself.”

However, when Allan thinks of his uncle, it is not just as an inspirational businessman.

“He gave many people advice, guidance and support over the years.

“I think being such a loyal and honest person, as well as a good listener, made him able to do that.”

Another person we asked to reflect upon Mr Duncan’s death was his neighbour of 30 years, Vernon Gilmore.

GOOD FRIEND

“I have lost a friend… a very good friend,” began Mr Gilmore.

As well being neighbours for decades, Mr Gilmore and Mr Duncan enjoyed a friendship forged upon a mutual love of rugby.

Mr Duncan was a former president of Omagh Academicals Rugby Club.

Mr Gilmore said, “He was a great player in his day, he was the captain in the late 1950s, president in the early 1980s and always a well-liked and respected person around the club.”

Mr Duncan was also a keen follower of rugby at a national level, and Mr Gilmore said that the two of them had enjoyed many days in Dublin watching Ireland’s international team.

“Ian was very sensible and a great man for giving advice, but there was another side to him that was great craic. We had some unforgettable days at the rugby down in Dublin,” said Mr Gilmore.

Another quality of Mr Duncan’s which both Allan and Mr Gilmore mentioned was his humility.

Mr Gilmore said, “He once received a BEM for his services to business and the community, and you would never have heard him mention it.

“In those who manage to become as successful as Ian that kind of modesty is very hard to find.”

Mr Duncan was the dearly beloved husband of Sadie, a much-loved uncle, great-uncle and brother of Louise and the late Drew, Edmund, Billy, Cecil, Jimmy, Val and Denise.

His headstone will stand in the cemetery that adjoins Drumquin Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked for people to make donations to the Alzheimer’s Society.