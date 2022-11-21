Dungannon councillor praises environmental efforts in Mid Ulster

A DUNGANNON councillor has praised the efforts of everyone in Mid Ulster who took part in this year’s Best Kept Awards.

Now in their 65th year, the Northern Ireland Amenity Council’s Best Kept Awards celebrate areas that are taking action to protect and care for their local environment creating safer, cleaner, healthier and more sustainable places to live, work and play.

Participating towns, villages and housing areas are judged on a range of criteria, including floral displays, grass roots environmental projects and an absence of litter and graffiti.

Judges also look for underlying evidence of community participation in environmental initiatives, including the promotion of recycling and wildlife conservation.

In January, council’s environment committee approved a proposal to allow 11 towns and villages across Mid Ulster to enter this year’s awards.

Over 100 representatives from across Northern Ireland attended the awards ceremony on October 18 with Donaghmore winning three awards – Best Kept Small Village, Best Kept Small Housing Area and Best of the Best (the overall winner across all categories). Castlecaulfield was runner up in the Small Village category and a report presented to members of council’s environment committee notes the “results are testament to the hard work/efforts of the local community groups as well as the grounds maintenance and cleansing teams within environmental services”.

Vice-chair of the council’s environment committee, Councillor Meta Graham said, “I would like to congratulate everyone that took part this year. They have shown commitment, dedication and hard work and deserve praise and thanks for their efforts. A special word of congratulations must go to Donaghmore who won Best of the Best and was the overall winner across all the categories on the day.”