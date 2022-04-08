Dungannon war memorial hate crime may be captured on CCTV

VANDALS who attacked poppy wreaths at the Cenotaph in the centre of Dungannon at the weekend, may have been caught in the act on CCTV.

Many of the wreaths were ripped from the memorial and left strewn across Market Square during the attack in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Dungannon councillor Clement Cuthbertson said he was hopeful that the CCTV cameras installed by the council, which cover Market Square, will have picked up those responsible for the vandalism, which he said was a hate crime.

“I have been in touch with the local police inspector to let him know about the CCTV cameras, which were installed by the council and I think there is a good chance these cameras may have captured what happened and who did this,” said the DUP councillor.

“This is very sad to see an attack like this. It will be very hurtful to local families who come here to remember loved ones lost in conflicts and it’s important to point out that the memorial remembers people from both sides of the community here.”

Cllr Cuthbertson said there were unfortunate similarities with attacks in Moy over recent times.

“It seems very similar to what’s going on in Moy and I have been appealing for cameras in Moy. There has been a around half a dozen attacks over the last year and we need to do something to get this stopped and catch those responsible.

“This is a hate crime.”

In a statement posted on social media, the Royal British Legion Dungannon/Moy Branch thanked “all those who have sent messages of support in relation to the vicious attack on the wreaths at Dungannon War Memorial” and said they would not be deterred by what they described as ‘thuggery’.

They added, “The Royal British Legion are the national custodians of Remembrance. Dungannon/Moy Branch are custodians of Remembrance of those from our area who fell in the two World Wars and conflicts since. We would value your support by joining the Dungannon/Moy Branch and Club to show we are a strong Branch and will not be intimidated by thuggery. Soldiers in the past were not intimidated by thuggery from evil people.”

This week, the PSNI said they were appealing for information on the damage caused to the memorial wreaths at Market Square.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “A number of wreaths from a war memorial in the area were found broken and strewn across the road at around 2.10am on Saturday morning. It is believed that the damage was caused sometime between 00.30am and 2.10am and the matter is being treated as a hate crime at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information to contact them in Dungannon on 101, quoting reference number 156 02/04/22. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”