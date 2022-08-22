A huge sigh of relief for many

THE full spectrum of human emotion could be witnessed at school gates across the county last Thursday, as the day of reckoning arrived for Tyrone’s A-Level students.

Some students, who had been living in dread for weeks, were overjoyed to find that their low expectations had been pleasantly confounded – their final results being far better that the grim vision they had imagined for themselves.

However, it is the unfortunate nature of exams that while some to do well, others may fall short of their own expectations.

But thankfully, at schools across the county, teams of empathetic teachers have been on hand to offer sound advice and reassurance, that the future can still be bright.

While A Level results can certainly appear to be a future-defining landmark for a young person, there are still so many exciting options and opportunities available.

The world has a way of offering people a path that suits them best.

Anybody who did well in their exams should be proud, and no one can diminish the significance of their achievements.

University will be an exciting new chapter for many pupils, others will venture into the growing world of apprenticeships, some may enter directly into the workplace, while others may decide to give the exams another go, as time is still on their side.

Amidst this flurry of emotions, the Tyrone Herald spoke with a few students this week to find out how they felt about their results.

“Delighted about my results, the whole year group worked incredibly hard and it’s brilliant that everyone did so well.”

– Sinead McGowan – Head girl -Loreto Grammar School

“Feels good to get the results finally. Didn’t expect what I got, I was a small bit nervous but it all worked out.”

– Tiernan McClean – Drumragh Integrated College

“Excited that I got what I needed. It was the first time doing exams since covid and I achieved a lot better than I expected.”

– Caitlin McCallion – Sacred Heart College

“Completely over the moon with my results and it’s great sense of relief. I’m looking forward to going to University in Edinburgh to study Geography.”

– Breanna Breslin – Top Achiever – Loreto Grammar School

“I was very nervous the night before, I set six alarms to make sure I woke in time. Cried with relief when I got my results, delighted that I got what I needed.”

– Caoimhe McCrossan – Head Girl – Sacred Heart College

“Feel pretty good about my results. I’m glad to get into university, I’ll be heading to Leeds to study Geography.”

– Ciaran Spriggs – Head Boy / Top Achiever – Drumragh Integrated