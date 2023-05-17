College puts budding sports journalist on the right path

A BUDDING sports journalist from Trillick has credited South West College for putting him on the right track.

Jamie McKeague is currently studying Sports Journalism at University Campus of Football Business (UCFB) in Manchester and hopes to progress onto employment in the media.

Prior to heading off to Manchester, Jamie completed his Level 3 in Sport and Exercise Science at SWC.

Reflecting on his time there, he said, “I think my decision to study at South West College might have been the best decision I ever made.

“I was a bit lost after my GCSEs, my results didn’t go the way I had expected and the course at South West College was the perfect fit for me as a student.

“I loved the independence the college offered, as well as the focus on coursework more so than examinations.

“I am very good at writing, and putting my opinions down on paper, so that was why the coursework approach really appealed to me.”

Reflecting upon Jamie’s success and progression, Jane McGinty, deputy head of school, sport and life science, said, “Jamie is a great advocate for South West College, and we are immensely proud to watch him progress with his studies at UCFB in Manchester.

“There are many routes our students can take through the Sports and Life Sciences disciplines, and sports journalism had always appealed to Jamie.”