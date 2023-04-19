Dean Maguirc pupils take part in ‘invaluble’ interview skills day

THE Year 12 pupils of Dean Maguirc were put through their academic paces when they took part in a very special interview skills training day at the school.

The day commenced with an insightful workshop, led by Pat Jamison from Sentinus and it was followed by mock interviews with the students, conducted by a number of employers/organisations from a wide range of career areas.

This very successful day was organised by Mrs Nixon, head of careers, who commended the pupils for their outstanding presentation on the day.

Furthermore, pupils had the experience of getting great feedback after the mock interviews, resulting in a great learning experience for all the pupils involved.

Dean Maguirc College have expressed their sincere appreciation and thanks and to all interviewers who supported the Year 12 Interview Skills Training Day. The advice and feedback bestowed to the school’s pupils is invaluable preparation for future interviews.

In particular, special thanks has been extended to: Brandon O’Goan, Bank of Ireland; Alan Johnston, CAFRE College; Sinead Mc Garrity, Carrickmore Health Centre; Aine Mc Caughey, Civica; Peter Cush, St Columcille’s Primary School; Seamus Mc Elroy, Craft Training, Omagh; Kelley Fox/McNally, Carrickmore Youth Centre; Tracey Mc Nally, Ecohog; Brigid McCartan, Fox Contracts; Andre McAteer and Bernie Campbell, Rutledge Joblink; Kathleen Conroy, Lagan Energy Engineering; Carla Rafferty, Nugent Engineering; Teresa Taggart, South West College; Michelle Mc Cullagh; Viberoptix; and Joann Mc Cullagh, Western Health and Social Care Trust.