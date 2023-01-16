Eileen honoured for services to education

MESSAGES of congratulations have been rolling in for Eileen Donnelly, who was recognised in King Charles III’s first New Year’s Honours List for voluntary service to cross-community education.

Eileen, who is child protection governor at Integrated College Dungannon, received an MBE.

Her role requires her to work on behalf of the school’s governors with the designated teacher for child protection.

Alongside this, Eileen sits on five other board of governor sub-committees at the Dungannon school.

In a statement released on social media, the ICD said, “We are delighted that Eileen’s hard work and dedication to ICD and to integrated education has been so well-rewarded.”

Eileen joined the Board of Governors of ICD as a parent governor. Described as ‘committed to her work at the college’, she remained on the Board of Governors, as a Trust Governor, beyond her initial term of office.

The Education Authority have also offered ‘huge congratulations’ via social media to Eileen and numerous others who have received recognition for their services to education.

Meanwhile, the Integrated Education Fund also offered their congratulations to Eileen for ‘her well-deserved MBE for services to education in Northern Ireland’.

Others awarded alongside Eileen include County Tyrone natives Norman Wilson, for services to business and the community, Stephen Bleakley, for services to libraries and to the community, and Peter McBride, for services to the economy and to the community.