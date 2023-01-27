Full steam ahead for new Gaelscoil

THE NEW state-of-the-art Gaelscoil build took one step closer this week after contracts between the school, the contractors and the Department for Education were signed.

Architects, contractors, the board of governors, principal of the school, Maire Ni Dhochartaigh and pupils all came together this week to celebrate the news.

The new educational facility, costing £7.2 million, will be situated on Strahan’s Road and will cater for children at nursery and primary level. As revealed by the Chronicle last month, it is hoped that a completion date of April 2024 will see pupils in their new school building for the 2024/25 school term.

The current school has been on its current site in the Ballycolman estate since opening back in 1997.

Principal Máire Ni Dhochartaigh was overjoyed that this crucial step has been taken to making the new build a reality.

“We signed the contracts this week and everyone involved with the school are delighted that we are one step closer to our new build,” she said. “Work on the site was due to begin this month but I know that they actually started working on the site last month as I could hear the construction from my house which is close by.

“Things are progressing along nicely. The money is secured and ring-fenced for the project so we don’t anticipate any problems on that score so now it’s full steam ahead!

“The aim for completion is in spring of next year and barring any problems, we fully expect that to happen. Although I do understand that problems can arise at any time so if there are delays, we are prepared for that outcome.”