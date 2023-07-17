Hat-trick for Carrickmore family as Ciara Graduates from Queen’s

Ciara Mullan, aged 22 from Carrickmore in Co. Tyrone, graduated with a First Class Honours degree BSc (Hons) in Actuarial Science and Risk Management from Queen’s Management School at Queen’s University Belfast.

Ciara is the third sibling from her family to graduate from the same course at Queen’s, with brothers Ryan and Pauric graduating just a few years before.

Speaking about why she decided to follow in her brothers’ footsteps, Ciara said, “Throughout school, maths was always my favourite subject. When my eldest brother, Ryan, was going to study Actuary I was intrigued what it was about. I got a great insight into what the course offered and what working as an actuary would be like from both of my brothers, which only re-confirmed my decision to study this course. I have really enjoyed my degree and my placement experience working as an actuarial intern.”

Talking about her university experience, Ciara commented, “I really enjoyed my experience at Queen’s as I made friends for life and great memories whilst studying for my degree which will prove to be invaluable in my future career.

“The University and the Management School have been a great help throughout my whole time at Queen’s. The staff and the lecturers were always there to answer any questions or offer support when needed.”

During her time at university, Ciara was a member of the Handball Club and the Finance & Actuary Society. Speaking about the facilities available to students, Ciara commented, “The student facilities are top-class. I regularly used the McClay Library, Physical Education Centre (PEC) and the new student centre, One Elmwood, which is state-of-the-art. It has everything you need.”

Looking ahead to the future and her graduation day, Ciara added, “After graduation, I am taking some well-earned rest and have plenty of holidays planned to make the most of my last summer for a while. I will then be starting my graduate role in Dublin in September with Fidelis and plan to complete the remaining Actuarial examinations.

“It is such a relief to finally be graduating which I am so excited for but also sad in that my university experience is over.

“I would advise anyone wanting to pursue a degree in Actuarial Sciences and Risk Management that although it does get tough at times, it is all worth it in the end. This degree can take you down so many different avenues, with endless opportunities once you graduate.

“After my graduation ceremony, I plan to go for dinner with my family (mum, dad and two brothers) before meeting up with my class and heading out for one last night out together.”

Ciara will take up a position as a Speciality Pricing Analyst with Fidelis Insurance in Dublin in September.

For more information on the BSc Hons in Actuarial Science and Rick Management at Queen’s, please visit: https://www.qub.ac.uk/courses/undergraduate/actuarial-science-risk-management-bsc-n323/