THE wonderful lilting voices of pupils could be heard for miles, as Tummery Primary School showcased their Irish speaking abilities to a film crew last week.

The school was especially chosen to host Gael Linn – an organisation tasked with promoting the Irish Language – for European day of Languages.

Nestled in the Dromore countryside, Tummery Primary School is bursting at the seams with culture, traditional values and enthusiastic pupils and the school has done a great deal of work in the promotion of the Irish Language in recent years, with teacher, Miss Boyle, leading the charge.

Advertisement

The students enjoyed an enriching day filled with all things Irish, and were eager at the opportunity to recite poems such as Sa Bhaile, sing Na Muicíní (Little Pigs) and even speak near-fluent Irish to the awe-struck camera crew.

Séamas Mac Eochaidh, educational policy officer with Gael Linn, said he was ‘shocked’ to find how advanced the pupils’ Irish speaking abilities were.

“It was wonderful to witness at first-hand the amazing work being carried out by Tummery Primary School to promote the Irish language in the English-medium sector,” enthused Séamas.

“Tummery Primary School’s approach to embed the Irish language in everyday school life is exemplary and the wider school community, the principal, the teaching staff, and the pupils should be truly proud of their ongoing efforts. Molaimid go mór sibh!”

European day of Languages, which fell on September 26, was celebrated by many schools across the county, who marked the day with fun activities and events.

Advertisement

Speaking to the UH, Tummery principal, Conor McCrystall said, “Tummery PS was delighted to welcome Séamas from Gael Linn to celebrate European day of languages.

“For an English Medium School to be asked to share the work we do with the children in the promotion of the Irish language, it truly was an honour to showcase how the pupils are becoming bilingual.”

The hard work of the school is reflected in the success of pupils, with two past students receiving a Silver Fáinne for their Irish abilities and Mr McCrystall shared his delight at the pupils’ efforts to develop their Irish speaking.

“Our school ethos of ‘Grow, Learn, Believe, Achieve’ is alive when the children are engaged in Irish and to hear the children greet each other, say their prayers in Irish, hold conversations in groups and listen to their singing is fantastic.

“The effort put in by the staff and Miss Boyle is witnessed in the growing confidence of the children,” he continued.

“The great work carried out by the GAA club has helped the children to see the value of learning Irish and we look forward to developing this and working with Gael Linn in the future, especially in the Scoil Spreagtha scheme,” concluded Mr McCrystall.