Meeting to discuss changes to sex education

A PUBLIC meeting for local parents concerned at changes in the law governing sex education in the North’s schools will take place later this month.

The event, taking place in Quinn’s Corner, near Dungannon, on Wednesday, September 13, comes as the Department of Education has launched a consultation seeking views on the proposed changes to elements of Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) in the North.

Legislation passed by the Secretary of State earlier this summer requires that local schools teach “age-appropriate and scientifically accurate” education on sexual and reproductive health and rights, covering prevention of early pregnancy and access to abortion, at Key Stages 3 and 4 only.

The legislation also requires the department to bring forward regulations in respect of the parental right to have their child excused from receiving age-appropriate, comprehensive and scientifically accurate education on sexual and reproductive health and rights, covering prevention of early pregnancy and access to abortion.

The consultation focuses on the circumstances and arrangements which would enable parents/carers to exercise that right.

Permanent Secretary, Dr Mark Browne, said, “I welcome the launch of this important consultation seeking views regarding the changes to specific elements of Relationships and Sexuality Education at Key Stages 3 and 4.

“I would encourage all interested parties to make their views known during the consultation period.”

The option to have a child excused from these specific classes does not apply to any other areas of Relationships and Sexuality Education.

The consultation will run for 12 weeks until November 24, 2023.

After an analysis of the consultation findings, the Department will publish its overall response to the consultation and develop guidance on the arrangements to have a child excused by January 1, 2024.

The public meeting in Quinn’s Corner, called ‘Protect Our Children’, is free of charge and will take place on September 13, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.