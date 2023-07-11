Omagh students among first to train on hydrogen fuel engines

TUTORS and students at South West College (SWC) in Omagh are among the first in the UK to catch glimpse of the motoring future.

A hydrogen vehicle training rig – the first of its kind in any UK college – now resides within the walls of SWC Omagh, ready for students to learn, but not before tutors come to grips with the new technology.

Pat O’Hanlon, head of school in Automotive and Electrical at the college, said hydrogen fuel engines are the future.

“It’s basically an electric car which supplies its own fuel, converting hydrogen into electricity through electrolysis,” he began.

The new rig was purchased for over £100,000 in England. Pat is convinced it will be a worthwhile investment.

“It cost a lot of money to buy, but it will pay off in the long run because it means we are developing our students and teaching them the latest technologies.

“There’s little point in teaching students about diesel and petrol cars when electric and hydrogen cars are the future.

“That’s why we have it, and why we invested in it,” Pat said.

He explained there are several advantages to a hydrogen car, one of which being how environmentally friendly it is in comparison to the diesel and petrol engines.

“The advantage of the hydrogen car is that it’s much cleaner than diesel or petrol. In fact, pure water is discharged from the exhaust and technically speaking you could drink the water – although I wouldn’t like to,” joked Pat.

Government policy outlines the desire to reach zero emissions by 2030 – which will mean discarding diesel and petrol vehicles.

And, harbouring a strong knowledge on hydrogen cars will mean the Omagh students will be sought-after employees in the automobile sector.

“The students themselves are happy knowing that they are working with the very latest technologies, and plus their employers like this,” continued Pat.

“A lot of employers themselves wouldn’t know anything about hydrogen cars and so they’re happy that students will be coming out of education with this knowledge – forearmed for work.”

At the moment, the curriculum and qualifications are still being drafted and developed by City and Guilds and other examination boards, which is testament to just how advanced and cutting edge the technology is.

“The technology will evolve and is only in the very early stages in terms of industry development – this is the beginning of it.”

“Teaching staff and students alike are grateful for the opportunity to learn this new technology as it develops “

“We try to keep up to date with the latest technology as it moves – because it will move.”

“And we have no choice but to keep adapting or else we will end up working in museums,” laughed Pat.

“That’s just the way it goes.”