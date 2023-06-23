Strabane student wins scholarship at college awards ceremony

LOCAL student Ellie Caulfield has been named as the recipient of the ‘Eileen Cairns Sscholarship’ at North West Regional College’s (NWRC) Best in Further Education (FE) celebrations at Strabane Campus.

The Best in FE Awards celebrate the achievements of further education graduates from the college’s campuses across Derry, Strabane and Limavady.

The event is always a highlight in the college calendar and involves the presentation of certificates and prizes to students from the four main curriculum departments across all campuses.

Ellie, who is studying Health Studies, is among three special prize winners across the college’s five campuses. Orla McIntyre from Limavady campus was awarded the Zachary Geddis Cup, while Emmett Gallagher from Strand Road Campus was presented with the Gerard Finnegan Memorial Cup.

Ellie was described by the Health Studies lecturing team as an outstanding student who shows support and kindness towards her classmates.

She excelled academically throughout her time at the college and has developed skills and attributes that demonstrate the core values for nursing, which is where she would like to progress.

Ellie has also been working as a support worker in RehabCare with adults with learning disabilities on a part-time basis. She hopes to do Learning Disability Nursing and has offers from four universities including an offer for advanced entry to second year of BS(Hons) Intellectual Disability Nursing programme in Atlantic Technological University.

The Eileen Cairns Scholarship, supported by the Cairns family, is awarded annually to a student at Strabane Campus in memory of lecturer Eileen Cairns.

Recognising endeavour and accomplishment, the recipient receives a specially engraved trophy along with a financial support compliment to purchase technology or educational resources.