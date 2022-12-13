Talented Meabh lands trip to Strasbourg in leadership competition

A TALENTED pupil at Loreto Grammar School, Omagh, is to benefit from a ‘life enhancing experience’ as a regional winner in this year’s prestigious Rotary Youth Leadership Development competition.

Lower sixth form pupil, Meabh Ward, daughter of Michael and Shauna Ward, Omagh, impressed the judges with her leadership qualities and articulate and fluent presentation.

The 17-year-old’s success came after she topped the Rotary Club of Omagh local heat of the competition and then went on to score further success in the Zone finals held in Enniskillen.

As a result of Meabh’s success, she will now enjoy all-expenses paid trip to Strasbourg, Belfast and Dublin in the coming months with 23 fellow regional winners from all around Ireland.

The Youth Leadership Development competition, run by Rotary Ireland, aims to reward young people with clear leadership potential based on extracurricular activities.

In the Omagh heat of the competition, Meabh was interviewed by local Rotarians John Gilmour and Iris Hanking and Cathy McCaul, president of Omagh Inner Wheel, before going on to further impress the judges in the Zone final.

Meabh already has a track record of achievements having gained nine A*s in her GCSEs, winning multiple ‘highest achiever’ awards.

She has also participated in a wide range of extra-curricular activities, including with Riding for the Disabled training volunteers, organising fundraising events for Third World countries, serving as a Young Enterprise director and Community Ambassador.

Following the series of interviews, Meabh now becomes part of the team of 24 pupils from all over Ireland to take part in a six day team building experience.

Omagh Rotary Club president, John Campbell, praised everyone who took part in this year’s competition. He said it would not be possible without the invaluable support which teachers and parents give to pupils.

Meabh said she cannot wait for the Strasbourg experience.

“I am incredibly grateful for this fantastic opportunity to travel to Strasbourg and be an Irish representative at Euroscola in the European Parliament. I am thankful for the support and encouragement of Omagh Rotary Club throughout this competition. I can’t wait to embark on this incredible experience next spring.”

Her mum, Shauna, added that this was a fantastic achievement for Meabh. “Winning this trip to Strasbourg will be a life enhancing experience that she will remember for the rest of her life.

“Meabh is the best daughter any parent could wish for and we are very proud of her.”

The Rotary Club of Omagh meets for weekly lunch meetings each Thursday at 1pm in the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, and is always keen to attract new members.