Tyrone pupils make the grade

SCHOOL principals in Tyrone have once again praised the outstanding achievements of their A-Level pupils, despite a drop in the number of students obtaining the highest grades this year.

A total of 37.5 per-cent of A-Level pupils across the North received A and A* grades, which is down from 44 per-cent last year, and 51 per-cent in 2021.

But it is important to note that, for this year’s A-level students, this would have been their first experience of formal examinations as they did not sit GCSEs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Within Tyrone, principals from across the county were pleased to report some top marks.

At Drumragh Intergrated College in Omagh, Imelda Kirk praised the commitment and dedication of her A-Level students.

She said, “We are delighted with this year’s results at AS and A-Level. Students have excelled, demonstrating academic excellence and determination to achieve their goals.”

Mrs Kirk added, “Staff support to ensure every student maximises their potential is exemplary and testament to the professionalism, and dedication of all staff in the college.”

In Ballygawley, St Ciaran’s College recorded an impressive 100 per-cent pass rate of grades A* to C grades across eight subjects.

Principal Paul Lavery said, “St Ciaran’s College have seen yet another successful year for their A-Level pupils this year.

“The pupils’ hard work has indeed paid off, and the school saw lots of celebrations and smiles on Thursday morning.”

He added that “statistics reflect an impressive eight subjects with 100 per-cent A*-C pass-rate, an amazing achievement in the second year of full exams post-pandemic.”

“The students will now go on to pursue a wide range of pathways next year, including university study, apprenticeships, South West College and gap years, among others.”

Integrated College Dungannon celebrated three of their students receiving scholarships in England and America.

Andrew Sleeth, principal, said he was “looking forward” to seeing the further success of his students.

He said, “I am delighted to celebrate our students’ excellent results which have guaranteed their progression along their chosen pathway.”

“Whether students have joined us in Year 8 from primary school, or post-GCSE, they have all been successful in their A-Levels at ICD.

“To those progressing to university, or to the world of work, I look forward to hearing of your continued success.”

Mr Sleeth added, “Please remember we will continue to support you, so stay in touch.”

Both post-primary schools in Strabane recorded successful results, with the principals of each giving high praise to their students.

Acting headmaster at Royal School Dungannon, Richard Clingan, said the good grades were a result of a lot of hard work put in by pupils as they emerged from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Clingan said, “The educational fallout from the pandemic has had a major impact on pupils over their time in Sixth Form and the pupils dealt with this challenge and worked with real commitment and determination with guidance from their teachers and support from home.

“In difficult circumstances, they persevered and have achieved so many good outcomes. The partnership between school and home is a key factor in allowing young people to learn and be successful. I would like to express my gratitude to teaching colleagues and parents for the ongoing support they have given to pupils and their role in pupils’ success.”

Strabane Academy principal David Hampton said, “It’s been tough for these kids as they missed out on GCSEs but the hard work always gets rewarded. I’m delighted as are the students, as the smiles on their faces show.”

Holy Cross College principal, Ciaran Johnston, praised the students for their efforts given their lack of formal examinations during the pandemic, adding, “We have a bit of work to do in terms of looking at the grades and number-crunching. The most important thing is ensuring the students get into their desired courses.”

Students now have just a few weeks to reap the rewards of their hard work throughout the last two years before they step up to their next big adventure, whether that be university, college or making their way to working lives.