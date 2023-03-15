Eleventh person arrested in relation to Omagh attempted murder

THE PSNI have arrested a 34 year-old woman in connection with their investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector, John Caldwell, last month.

She has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting offenders following the search of a property in the Omagh area and has been taken to Omagh Custody Suite for further questioning.

The latest arrest comes just a day after the arrest of a tenth person yesterday (Tuesday).

The 45 year-old arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act remains in custody.

All the others who have been arrested as part of the investigation into the shooting incident at Youth Sport in Omagh on February 22 have been released.