Environmental activist to stand as independent

AN environmental activist who lived in New Zealand for seven years is to stand as an independent candidate in the Omagh town area in the upcoming local government elections.
If elected on May 18, Kathy Dunphy from Kevlin Road said that she would seek to gain a transparent picture of the value of the services provided by the council for the amount paid by ratepayers, either through their rent increases or other means.
Kathy returned to Northern Ireland two years ago, after spending seven years living and working in Wellington, New Zealand, where she was a respected environmental and social activist.
She was on the cusp of launching an environmental and cultural project, ‘Tune Up’, in New Zealand when Covid-19 and lockdown hit.
However, Kathy has now launched it in a more local setting, encouraging creativity and community gardening as a means for people to find purpose and healing, and to build community resilience.
The independent candidate is also vocal in her opposition to Dalradian’s plan to open a gold mine in the Sperrin Mountains, and has participated in local awareness raising events as a member of CAMIO, recently merged with Save our Sperrins.
She has previously spoken about the importance of indigenous cultures and their importance in both the local and global fight to protect land, air and water in the modern age of capitalism.
