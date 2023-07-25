Erratic motorist twice over limit

AN Omagh man has been banned for a year after admitting a drink-driving charge.

Peter Fox (50) of Dergmoney View, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol on his breath on June 11.

The court heard that police spotted Fox behind the wheel on the Dublin Road in Omagh.

Officers observed that Fox corrected his steering multiple times.

When police subsequently pulled Fox over, they noticed a smell of alcohol on his breath.

When brought to Omagh police station to provide an evidential sample, a reading of 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath was noted – just over twice the legal limit.

Fox received a £300 fine and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.