WARM tributes have been paid to the mother of Tyrone GAA captain, Peter Harte, whose death at the weekend caused widespread sadness within educational and community circles across the county.

Joan Harte, nee McGirr (pictured) from Springhill Road, Eskra passed away at her home early yesterday (Sunday) just hours after her son had played for the Red Hands in their All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter Final defeat to Roscommon in Omagh.

Over the years Mrs Harte had taken great joy in the successes of both her son and the Tyrone GAA teams. One of her proudest moments was in 2021 when she attended Croke Park to see Peter win the Sam Maguire Cup.

She will be remembered particularly as the former principal of St Patrick’s Primary School in Eskra, a post she held from 1990 until 2010. In all, she had spent 32 years working at St Patrick’s although her educational influence was also evident at regional level as well. In the 1990s, along with senior eduational psychologist, Bill Donaghy, she developed the ‘Developing Early Listening and Talking Abilities’ (DELTA) programme. It became one of the most successful programmes devised within Irish education and attracted interest from across the world.

Yesterday St Patrick’s school secretary, Caroline Carson paid tribute to Mrs Harte’s love of teaching.

“My main memory of Joan is how thankful she was at school each and every day. She instilled that positivity into both the children and staff,” Caroline said.

“Every day you got a thank you and every day you got a hug from Joan. She was key to organising and developing so much within the school community and did it all in a very humble manner.

“She was also so involved in church activities here in Eskra from being chair of the Pastoral Council to helping with the Legion of Mary and in so many other ways.”

In addition to her work as teacher and principal at St Patrick’s, Mrs Harte was also closely involved in community life. Following the death of her niece, Michaela McAreavey in 2011, she helped in organising the popular Michaela Summer Camps.

Joan Harte’s Requiem Mass will take place at St Patrick’s Church, Eskra on Wednesday at 12noon.