Ex-MLA takes up council seat

FORMER Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Rosemary Barton, has re-entered local politics after taking up a vacant seat on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Retired teacher Mrs Barton, a Fermanagh woman, has replaced her UUP party colleague, Bert Wilson, who has stepped down from his Mid Tyrone seat after 22 years of service.

Mrs Barton (pictured), who served on the legacy Fermanagh District Council before her stint in Stormont, said she realised she has “ginormous shoes to fill”.

The new councillor said, “Bert was a ceaseless worker for his constituents, returning home with a list of issues he had been contacted about while at the mart or at night-time following various social meetings he was attending.

“He certainly was no nine to five , five-day-a-week councillor. Instead, I know he could be on the phone at 7am or 10pm at least six days a week. Bert was particularly fastidious about following up casework until a satisfactory solution was arrived at.”

Meanwhile, Mr Wilson said he was “very pleased” when Mrs Barton was announced as his replacement.

He added, “She lives in the Fermanagh / Omagh council area and is a committed unionist. Where could one get a better qualified or a more dedicated and hard-working person?”