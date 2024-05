A STRABANE-based modular construction firm has been granted planning permission to expand its factory on Melmount Road.

Manufacturing firm, KES Group, initially announced plans to create 100 new jobs last summer, as it embarked on ‘phase two’ of its facility at Invest NI’s business park.

Now, the ambitious proposals have received the green light from Derry City and Strabane District Council, which has signed off on plans to build a new assembly line to provide additional capacity.

Advertisement

The industry watchdog, CIS Ireland, has estimated that the latest expansion will represent an investment in the region of £4m.

Established in 2009, KES Group has grown to become a sector leader in the design, manufacture and assembly of modular building solutions and in the provision of specialist energy services.

When the expansion was announced last year, KES Group managing director, Conor McCrossan said the company was ‘very happy’ to boost the local economy by providing 100 new jobs.

Mr McCrossan said, “We are very pleased to bring up to 100 new jobs to the Strabane area due to the completion of phase two of our expansion plans.

“These will be high-quality jobs, ranging from being in the administration, construction, finance and engineering fields.

“We will be looking to employ people and tradesmen from every job that is involved in the process of fitting out a new building.”

He added, “For some jobs, KES will provide training through our partners to up-skill anyone who may need specific skills to work with our high-tech machinery.

Advertisement

“These types of roles are not currently on offer by any other local company.”

He also said that KES are committed to staying in Strabane, and want to continue providing local people with high quality employment.