THE SDLP has selected Daniel McCrossan as its candidate for the forthcoming Westminster election poll.

The West Tyrone SDLP MLA will bid to unseat Orfhlaith Begley of Sinn Fein.

Mr McCrossan is one of the party’s most experienced politicians and is currently its spokesperson on Communities and chair of the Public Accounts Committee.He has been an MLA for a decade.

“For me this election is about two big missions – fighting for West Tyrone and fighting against the Tory government that has attacked public services, public sector workers, and hard pressed households for 14 years,” he said.

“West Tyrone has had 23 long years where our voice and our vote hasn’t counted at Westminster because of the absence and silence of consecutive non attending Sinn Fein MPs.

“So while the Tory government has been crushing our communities with austerity, demeaning countless lives with the shameful legacy act and sending weapons to destroy communities in Gaza, people in West Tyrone haven’t been able to register our opposition. After 23 years of silence, we now have six weeks to give West Tyrone a strong voice at Westminster.”