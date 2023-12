FAMILY members of a well-known west Tyrone republican say they feel ‘profound disappointment and deep anger’ after his name was omitted from a plaque unveiled at a recent commemoration for IRA volunteers.

Clady man Neil Lafferty, a staff officer in the West Tyrone Brigade of the IRA, died in 1975 at the age of 52, following a lifetime of service in the republican movement.

But his name was not on a commemorative plaque unveiled by Sinn Fein’s Mid Ulster MP Francie Molloy during a memorial event in Coalisland.

His family believe the lifelong volunteer’s name was left off due to their differing political opinions with Sinn Fein and also because they are not members of the party.

They have accused Sinn Fein of trying to ‘rewrite’ history so only supporters of the party are recognised as ‘true republicans’.

But Sinn Fein has rejected these allegations. A party spokesperson said that the omission of Neil Lafferty’s name was an ‘unintended omission’ as a result of an outdated list and an apology has been given to the family.

The spokesperson added, “Neil Lafferty’s name was read out from the Roll of Honour at the commemoration and he continues to be remembered with pride by republicans across Tyrone.

“The Commemoration Committee will take steps immediately to address this accidental omission.”

However, the IRA man’s family say they do not accept this apology, which they claim was given to them by a member of Sinn Fein and did not come not directly from the party itself.

Vol Lafferty’s grandson – also named Neil – said the family felt “profound disappointment and deep anger” due to the omission.

He told the Tyrone Herald, “The exclusion of Volunteer Neil Lafferty’s name from the roll of honour, as unveiled and read by Francie Molloy, is a painful and incomprehensible act that betrays his lifetime of dedication to the cause of Irish freedom.

“It is critical to acknowledge and honour all our volunteers who gave everything for Irish freedom.

“Overlooking their contributions is not only a disservice to their memory but also an affront to the principles and history of our cause.”

Mr Lafferty added, “Sinn Féin may have recently decided to selectively commemorate IRA volunteers, but they must understand that they will never discredit the sacrifices made by Volunteer Neil Lafferty, nor any other volunteer.”