TOMMY Hunter made an impression on everybody he encountered, as evidenced by the droves of people who lined the streets of Dromore on Saturday as his remains made a final journey to St Davog’s Church for Requiem Mass.

Mr Hunter (85), renowned as one of the best Gaelic football players ever to don a Dromore jersey, passed away on Wednesday at South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen. On Saturday he was remembered as a community legend who ‘brought joy to everybody he met’.

Speaking at the Requiem Mass, Parish Priest, Fr Denis Dolan said, “Tommy’s journey began in Dromore and he was one of seven children in a loving family.

“His early years was shadowed by the loss of his father at a young age. The three boys, Noel, Tommy and Frankie were to be the men of the house from then on.

“From a young age Tommy worked diligently on Brendan O’Reilly’s farm, learning the value of hard work and perseverance. His dedication and strong work ethic extended to his role as undertaker where he provided comfort and support to many families during their time of need and ran the undertaking service with immense compassion and dedication.

“In the early 1960s, Tommy’s life took a joyous turn when he met the love of his life, Myra McCann. They married in 1966 and have been happily married for about 58 years.

“Tommy was a proud husband, father and in time, grandfather and great grandfather. He took immense pleasure in seeing his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren grow and thrive.”

At the time of his death Mr Hunter was the Vice-President of the Dromore St Dympna’s GAA club and is credited with transforming the club from its low ebb in the ‘50s and ‘60s. He continued to loyally support the club right up until his passing.

Fr Dolan continued, “One of Tommy’s great interests was Gaelic football and I think it’s evident very much this morning with so many people lining out the funeral road. He was a loved figure amongst all in the footballing club and community and will be fondly remembered.

“He has packed a lot of living into his 85 years and family, faith and football were very important factors in his life.

“His life was a testament to resilience, hard work and an unwavering love to family and community. He was a man who loved chat and banter. In his latter years many of us met him in the paper shop where buying his papers was a 10 or 15 minute operation.

“He has touched the lives of many and those who mourn him will find comfort in the memories shared and the lessons he imparted.”