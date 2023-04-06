Agri-food industry partners support Loughry students

THE College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has hosted its Food Bursary and Scholarship Awards ceremony at Loughry Campus, Cookstown.

Fourteen students studying on Higher Education Food Degree courses at Loughry Campus were presented with the financial awards from industry.

The combined financial support offered to Loughry food students is worth £27,000 this year.

Eight bursaries, each worth £1,500 each, were awarded to first year degree students, studying on Ulster University validated courses. Sponsors include Dale Farm, Danske Bank, Fane Valley, Kerry Omagh, Lakeland Dairies, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA), Tyrone Farming Society and Westrock.

Meanwhile, six second year students were awarded scholarships valued at £2,500 each. The scholarship programme provides the students with a 48-week paid placement working with the awarding company.

Scholarship sponsors connecting with the future talent that Loughry is developing include ABP Food Group, Dunbia, Lakeland Dairies, Linden Foods and Water Technology.

The Bursary and Scholarship programme at Loughry Campus continues to go from strength-to-strength, with a new bursary from Lakeland Dairies being awarded this year and three new scholarship opportunities from ABP Lurgan, Linden Foods and Water Technology Ltd being offered.

CAFRE director, Martin McKendry, thanked the industry representatives for attending and praised the students.

He said, “Studying on Higher Education programmes is an expensive endeavour. I am delighted to acknowledge those within our agri-food industry who provide generous bursaries and scholarships to CAFRE students.

“The winners of the awards have all put in a significant effort to impress their respective providers. CAFRE is deeply indebted to all bursary and scholarship providers.

“I applaud your generosity and willingness to support young people involved in degree study at Loughry Campus who have the potential to become future leaders within our agri-food industry.”

The ceremony concluded with Kirsty McIlmoyle, a final year degree in food innovation and nutrition student, delivering a vote of thanks on behalf of her fellow students.

If you are interested in finding out more about food courses, visit www.cafre.ac.uk.