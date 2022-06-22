Commemorative plaque for vintage vehicle exhibitors

A COMMEMORATIVE plaque will be presented to each vintage vehicle exhibitor at this year’s Omagh Show.

At this year’s event, due to return on Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2, classic and vintage vehicles will be on display during the second day.

Show organisers are asking any potential vintage vehicle and machinery exhibitors to come in through the main gate at the Tyrone Farming Society Showgrounds and then turn right after 70 yards.

The field which is being used for the vintage vehicles for the duration of the show has been kindly donated free of charge by Sam King.

Exhibitors are being requested to have all vehicles in place before 9.30am on Saturday and remain there until the end of the show.

A spokesperson for the organisers said, “All vehicles and machines welcome, vintage or classic.

“There will be free admission and a tea ticket for one person with every exhibit.”

The spokesperson added, “We are looking forward to seeing you at Omagh Show.”