Community groups fear closure of services without EU funding

A NUMBER of vital local community services could lose funding at the end of March if European funding is not replaced.

Money from the European Social Fund (ESF) is due to stop on March 31, as a result of Brexit.

The UK government had promised to fill the void left by the removal of EU funds by 2024.

One of the groups that could lose funding is Plumbridge-based Butterlope Farm. The organisation provides education and training for adults with learning disabilities and people recovering from or experiencing mental health problems.

The programme is mainly attended by adults, from the age of 16-75 who live in rural areas of West Tyrone.

Annie Mullan is a manager and tutor at the farm. She said that without this funding, many local people with disabilities and mental health issues may miss out on a vital pathway to employment

She told the Chronicle, “Without EU funding, the training we give will have to stop. There are not a lot of places where people with disabilities can receive training for work, and even less for agricultural work.

“This will be a huge blow for us and for the wider area.

“Since the program was established eight years ago, many people have gone onto direct employment or to further education as a result of the confidence they built during our program.

“The chance for people with mental health issues and disabled people to work in the out doors and with animals is hugely beneficial.”

Donna Houston who took part in one of the courses at Butterlope Farm said the experience she gained was vital in getting her first job at a travelling fun farm. Donna who has autism will, next year, train to become a veterinary nurse.

Donna said, “My experience on Butterlope Farm changed my life.

“I gained enough confidence to apply and get my first job in the farming industry. Since then, I have continued working with animals, and, next year, I will start to train as a veterinary nurse.

“It would be terrible if people with a disability or mental health issue did not get the chance to take part in the programme at Butterlope farm. It gave me the confidence I needed to pursue the career I’ve always wanted.”